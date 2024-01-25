Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

