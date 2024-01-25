iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.