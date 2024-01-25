iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

