iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.58

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 207495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

