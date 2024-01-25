iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 2,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

