iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 2,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.