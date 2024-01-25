iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
USXF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 15,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,229. The company has a market cap of $871.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.57.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
