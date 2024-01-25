iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

USXF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 15,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,229. The company has a market cap of $871.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

