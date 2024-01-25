iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a growth of 1,390.0% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,413. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

