iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 314,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,641. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

