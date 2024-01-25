iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 1,042,785 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

