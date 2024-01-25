iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

