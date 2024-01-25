iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 224,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.