iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQFree Report) by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 224,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

