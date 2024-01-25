iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,663 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

ILF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 2,182,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

