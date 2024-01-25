iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 186,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.