iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.