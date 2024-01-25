iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $147,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 28,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.55. 454,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.91 and a 200 day moving average of $283.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $318.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.