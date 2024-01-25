iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.27. 258,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $318.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

