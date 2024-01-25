iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $194.56. 20,446,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,420,188. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

