iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.10. 268,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

