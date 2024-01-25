iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $150.67. 92,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,538. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

