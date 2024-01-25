ITV (LON:ITV) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
ITV Price Performance
Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.04 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 5,163,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,131. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 872.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.32. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 57.86 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23).
About ITV
