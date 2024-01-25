Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 71,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,671. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 184.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $4,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.