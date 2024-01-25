Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,435 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.