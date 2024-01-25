Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,435 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE ABBV opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
