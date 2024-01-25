Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.