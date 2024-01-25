Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

VLO opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

