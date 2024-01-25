Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

GPC opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

