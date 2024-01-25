Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBFH opened at $16.39 on Monday. GBank Financial has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

