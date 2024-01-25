Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH)

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
GBank Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBFH opened at $16.39 on Monday. GBank Financial has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
GBank Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GBank Financial
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.