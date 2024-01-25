Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF remained flat at 0.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.18. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.32.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

