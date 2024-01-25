Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF remained flat at 0.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.18. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.32.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
