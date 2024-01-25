JMP Securities Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EPR

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.