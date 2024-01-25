Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% yr/yr to $89.42-90.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.88 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.97 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

