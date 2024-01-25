Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $199.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $173.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

