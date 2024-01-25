JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 731,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,940. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

