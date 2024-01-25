Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

