Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Karnalyte Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

