Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in January

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,996. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
