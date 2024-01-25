Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in January

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,996. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

