Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,017.54. 75,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,854. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,039.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $968.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

