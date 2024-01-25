Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

