Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 9,728 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,188. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

