Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. 928,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,274. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

