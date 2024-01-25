Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.00. 792,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $79.42.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.