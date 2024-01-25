Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

