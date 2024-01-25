Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

