Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 934.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,836 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SelectQuote worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 302,110.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,573,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 13,256.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,350,175 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 324,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $232.73 million during the quarter.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

