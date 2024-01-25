Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 43,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,816. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

