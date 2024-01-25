Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.96. 430,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

