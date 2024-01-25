Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.71. 1,268,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

