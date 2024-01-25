Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,507. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

