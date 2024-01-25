Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 926,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 64.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 88,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

