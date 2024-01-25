Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.25 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

