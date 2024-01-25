Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 281,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

