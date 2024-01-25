KeyCorp Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $265.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.40.

ADSK stock opened at $252.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.43 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

